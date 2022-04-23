Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 326 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,035.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

