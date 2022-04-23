Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

