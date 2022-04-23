Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $857,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in General Electric by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

NYSE GE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

