Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,455 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 17.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

