Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.25 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

