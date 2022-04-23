Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $57.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.