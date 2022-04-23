Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 16,900 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Terex were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Terex by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

