Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.