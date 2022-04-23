Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $50.39 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

