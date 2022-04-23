Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $50.39 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.