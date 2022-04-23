Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.
NULG opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.