Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

NULG opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

