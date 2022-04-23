Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $291,000 in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth $1,861,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.68 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.
