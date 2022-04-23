Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

SILJ stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

