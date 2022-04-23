Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,633 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $119.40 and a twelve month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

