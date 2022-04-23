Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,289 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $104.16 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

