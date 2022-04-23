Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333,350 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 713,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 382,880 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

