Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

BATS EFV opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

