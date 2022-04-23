Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,599 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 56,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in APA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

