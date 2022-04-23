Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $407,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $178.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.08 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

