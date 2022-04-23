2,730 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $441,000.

Shares of RCD opened at $131.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

