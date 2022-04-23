4,395 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

