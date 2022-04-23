Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,877,000 after acquiring an additional 902,241 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $143.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.