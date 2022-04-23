Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $39,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $142.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.84. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

