Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $90.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 83.59.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 33.61 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 32.40 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 47.64.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

