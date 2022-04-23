Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 361,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,775,292 shares.The stock last traded at $31.95 and had previously closed at $31.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

