Meta Platforms’ (FB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.22.

Shares of FB stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

