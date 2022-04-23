Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.