Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

ORRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $275.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.