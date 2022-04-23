Barclays Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to “Overweight”

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 481,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

