Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $166.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

