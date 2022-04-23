Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 6.9%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 45,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,442,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vaxart by 203.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

