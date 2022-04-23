Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Sell

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Trade Desk stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 208.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.