The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 on June 1st

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

SJM opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

