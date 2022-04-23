Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,115 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $108.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.