DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 15th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

DD opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

