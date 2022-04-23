Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 51,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

GTIP stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38.

