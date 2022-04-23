Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

