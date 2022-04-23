ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on May 16th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

