Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $423.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $428.00 to $423.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.77.

LULU opened at $363.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.14 and its 200 day moving average is $376.76. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

