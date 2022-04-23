FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $46.01 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 205,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 153,552 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,731,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

