Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

DGICA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

