Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 9th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

