First Community Co. (FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 17th

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

First Community has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

FCCO opened at $20.35 on Friday. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter worth $257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Community by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

