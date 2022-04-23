Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NYSE AWI opened at $92.47 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

