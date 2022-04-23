Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 1st

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

