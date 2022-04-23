Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,637 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $69,847,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $56,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

