Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blackstone stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $83.15 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

