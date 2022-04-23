Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Trimmed by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.30 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

