National Bank Financial Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

