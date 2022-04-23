CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. Citigroup cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

