West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,760 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,238,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.92.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

